Ryan Gosling won’t play Nova at Marvel

Marvel Studios is reportedly working on a live-action Nova movie.

The 41-year-old actor said he would not be interested in playing Nova.

Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling has been considered as a possible strong contender to play Marvel’s Nova in the reported live-action movie.

Advertisement

“BUT this morning Ryan reached out to me to say there is one superhero he wants to play…GHOST RIDER.”

The actor has reportedly put an end to the rumors, though. The 41-year-old actor said he would not be interested in playing a member of the Nova Corps in an interview with Josh Horowitz, the host of “Happy Sad Confused,” although he did express interest in playing another superhero.

Though there were few specifics, there have been rumors this week that Marvel Studio is working on a Nova project.

Also Read Eva Mendes reacts to Ryan Gosling’s Ken look Eva Mendes defended beau Ryan Ghosling when he received mix reviews on...

The live-action version of the Mattel toy brand “Barbie,” which stars Ryan Gosling, is presently in production. Ken is portrayed by the ‘Blade Runner 2049’ actor in the movie, which is directed by Greta Gerwig and is based on a script they co-wrote with Noah Baumbach.

Later, it was revealed that the project will manifest as a Disney+ limited series similar to “Moon Knight.” Sabir Pirzada, the writer of “Moon Knight,” is involved in the Nova project, which feeds rumours that it will be turned into a television series.

Advertisement

Margot Robbie, who plays the title character, is his co-star in the film.

The actress has stated that the film’s intention was to defy expectations, although plot specifics are still lacking.