Ryan Reynolds sends video message to a fan after open-heart surgery

Ryan Reynolds sent a video message to his fan after open-heart surgery.

Reynolds surprised a 13-year-old.

Ryan Reynolds surprised a 13-year-old in Newcastle with a message of support after the teen underwent open-heart surgery.

Advertisement

On Tuesday night, Ivan Hollingsworth, 47, of Whitley Bay, Tyne, and Wear, tweeted “How do we get a @MarvelStudios Superhero to send a message to our Heart Hero Seb?” in support of his son Seb.

Reynolds, the star of Deadpool, replied, “Can you open your DMs?” Before setting up a video message that was played for Seb in his Newcastle hospital bed, Mr. Hollingsworth sent his phone into overdrive.

“You can call me Deadpool, call me Green Lantern, call me anything you like!” Hollywood star Reynolds can be heard saying.

“I hear you’ve been going through it pal, and it sounds like you’ve got a ton of amazing people who love you very much.

Also Read After a decade of marriage, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are ‘still very much in love.’ According to a recent story, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have an...

“I just want to send my well wishes and send you all my love, and I hope I can see you in person one of these days pal – hang in there, you’re doing amazing and I’m super proud of you, alright Seb?”

Advertisement

Seb was born with a congenital heart defect which required him to have “life-saving” surgery when he was 16-weeks-old, according to his father.

His family learned he might need additional assistance before Christmas, and on Monday he underwent significant open-heart surgery.

“He’s 13, he’s been so anxious about this surgery for months, and it’s a lot for a 13-year-old to take on board,” Mr Hollingsworth, who is the chair of the Children’s Heart Unit Fund, told the PA news agency.