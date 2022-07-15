Ryan Reynolds steals hearts with his kind gesture for his teenage admirer

Ryan Reynolds’ kind gesture to his 13-year-old fan recently warmed everyone’s hearts on social media.

Seb Hollingsworth, according to the Daily Mail, is a huge admirer of the actor and apparently has a picture of his Deadpool persona in his bedroom.

As a result, Seb’s father wrote a tweet to Ryan, who is recovering after open-heart surgery at Newcastle’s hospital.

“How do we get a MarvelStudios Superhero to send a message to our Heart Hero Seb?” asked the father.

The Adam Project actor responded, “Can you open your DM’s?”

Ryan later sent a video to the kid where he could be heard saying,

“You can call me Deadpool, call me Green Lantern, call me anything you like! I just want to send my well wishes and send you all my love, and I hope I can see you in person one of these days, pal.”

The Red Notice star went on to add,

“I hear you’ve been going through it pal, and it sounds like you’ve got a ton of amazing people who love you very much. Hang in there, you’re doing amazing and I’m super proud of you, alright Seb?”

Reportedly, Seb’s father revealed that the actor had also offered his son

“the best seat in the house if he would be able to travel to Wrexham AFC club”. “When people do things like that, they must get inundated. But it’s difficult to express the impact,” he added.