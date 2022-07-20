Rylan Clark pays birthday tribute to his beautiful mother Linda.

Rylan Clark posted a heartfelt tribute to his Mother Linda’s 70th birthday on Instagram to mark the occasion on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old X Factor contestant celebrated the occasion by sharing a photo of his mother with his 1.5 million followers and writing, “Happy 70th to the best woman in the world.”

As Rylan published a picture of Linda unwinding on the couch, admirers remarked on her youthful appearance.

One person wrote: “Happy Birthday, you look wonderful for 70,” while another said: “I love your mum, she’s hilarious and always makes me laugh on Gogglebox.”

She doesn’t look 70! exclaimed another, while “She looks terrific for 70!” was remarked by a third.

Another person remarked, “Happy birthday, you look beautiful, have a great day.”

After viewers on Channel 4 observed his mother was using a drip during her most recent appearance on the show, Rylan provided an update on his mother’s condition earlier this month.

The TV star and his mother Linda both feature on the celebrity edition of the popular show, and both have won many fans.

When several viewers of Channel 4 discovered Linda had a drip connected in her arm, they were alarmed.

After the scenes, some famous Gogglebox fans tweeted Rylan to inquire about his mother’s health, with one asking: “Rylan is Mum ok? I observed the trickle.”

Immediately after receiving the question, the former Big Brother contestant wrote: “Had a lot of people ask, mum is well, she has a tpn line for a feed… to do with her crohns. quite normal Thank you for the inquiry.

Due to Linda’s fight with Crohn’s disease, a condition that causes persistent intestinal inflammation, the Essex couple had to take a year off from filming the Channel 4 series.

Linda told the Mirror that after three major procedures, she only has 70 cm of bowel left, whereas most individuals have 2 m.

I’m not well a lot of the time, Linda added in reference to her health. Every morning and evening, nurses come to my house to give me a special feed.

Since I turned 30, I have had Crohn’s disease. Previously, the agony would cause me to constantly cry.

It was so uncomfortable that I wanted to slash my stomach open with a knife.

I received a stoma bag following my most recent big bowel operation, which was the third I’ve undergone.

“Now that I’m pain-free, which is a relief, I need to be given nutrition. I scarcely have any bowel movement left because everything just slides right through.

