Rylan slams ‘ridiculous’ claims that he’s in a relationship.

Former X Factor finalist confirms he is single and has been for over a year.

Recently dated ex-Ex On The Beach participant Declan Doyle for about three months.

Rylan Clark has taken to Instagram to slam ‘ridiculous’ claims that he’s in a relationship and has confirmed he is in fact single.

In order to dispel any rumours of a new romance, the former X Factor finalist sent a statement on his official account on Friday.

The image of the black and white statement, written on behalf of Rylan’s representatives, said: “In light of recent made up stories. We , nor Rylan wish to comment on his private life. However on this occasion we feel we need to.

“There is absolutely no truth to this story or the many others stories that have run about this apparent ‘relationship’ in the past few weeks (sic).

“Rylan is single and lives on his own. Any reports to the contrary are completely fabricated,” the statement added.

Rylan captioned the post: “I tried to ignore it but this isn’t ok. For the past few weeks there’s been stories regarding my “relationship”. I’ve stayed out of it, ignored it, but this is ridiculous.

“I’m not in a relationship, haven’t been for over a year and have no intention to. I’m looking after myself for a change and it’s staying that way. Hopefully this clears any fabricated stories up the past few weeks and to whoever is ‘selling’ them…… Take care @carverpr_.”

Rylan also shared the statement on Twitter and added: “P.S. stop using my name in articles that have nothing to do with me. It’s embarrassing.”

Recently, it was revealed that Rylan had dated Declan Doyle, a former Ex On the Beach participant, for about three months.

Declan, whose ex-boyfriend is Geordie Shore actor Nathan Henry, recently claimed to be seeing Rylan.

The reality star told presenter: “We’re just dating, it’s been a few dates – we really get on.”

He claimed the pair met “at an event a while ago”, before joking he was the more famous one out of the two.

Declan isn’t mentioned by Rylan or the statement, so it’s unclear to whom else they might be referencing.

Declan was photographed cuddling up to TOWIE actor Junaid Ahmed on Thursday night as they were both at the National Reality TV Awards.