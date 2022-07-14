Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Saba Azad & Hrithik Roshan wrap up their Paris holiday, See Photos

Saba Azad & Hrithik Roshan wrap up their Paris holiday, See Photos

Articles
Advertisement
Saba Azad & Hrithik Roshan wrap up their Paris holiday, See Photos

Saba Azad & Hrithik Roshan

Advertisement
  • Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan have been on vacation together.
  • They’ve been spending time in London and France.
  • She shared a picture of them saying goodbye to Paris.
Advertisement

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan have been on vacation in London and France, and pictures and videos from their fun trip have been making their way onto social media.

Saba shared a black-and-white photo of them saying goodbye to Paris in style on her Instagram stories.

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan

The picture shows Saba’s feet in black boots and Hrithik’s feet in athletic shoes. They are seen standing in front of a door with the word “Home” written on the doormat. She wrote “Au revoir, Paris!!” under it.

Saba and Hrithik had a great time together on this vacation. They went on a long drive in France and ate delicious burgers in London.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

They’ve been seeing each other for a while now. People see the actors hanging out with their own families, going to lunch together, and taking trips together.

At Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party, Hrithik also told everyone that Saba is his girlfriend. During the whole party, the couple held hands and were a sight for sore eyes.

Advertisement

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in “Fighter,” directed by Siddharth Anand, where he will be paired with Deepika Padukone. The actor also stars with Saif Ali Khan in the official Hindi remake of the Tamil movie “Vikram Vedha.”

Also Read

Deepika Padukone and Saba Azad respond to Hrithik Roshan’s Reel invitations
Deepika Padukone and Saba Azad respond to Hrithik Roshan’s Reel invitations

Hrithik posted the video to his Instagram on showing him and his...

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan, & others congratulate Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul
Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan, & others congratulate Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul
Richard Kemp slammed 'Spare' allegations as false
Richard Kemp slammed 'Spare' allegations as false
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle called out for causing
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle called out for causing "colossal" damage
Prince William to 'ultimately' reach out to Prince Harry: Experts
Prince William to 'ultimately' reach out to Prince Harry: Experts
Ali Zafar unveils secret story about his controversy
Ali Zafar unveils secret story about his controversy
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle demanding 'grovelling apology'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle demanding 'grovelling apology'
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story