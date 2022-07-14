Saba Azad & Hrithik Roshan wrap up their Paris holiday, See Photos

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan have been on vacation together.

They’ve been spending time in London and France.

She shared a picture of them saying goodbye to Paris.

Advertisement

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan have been on vacation in London and France, and pictures and videos from their fun trip have been making their way onto social media.

Saba shared a black-and-white photo of them saying goodbye to Paris in style on her Instagram stories.

The picture shows Saba’s feet in black boots and Hrithik’s feet in athletic shoes. They are seen standing in front of a door with the word “Home” written on the doormat. She wrote “Au revoir, Paris!!” under it.

Saba and Hrithik had a great time together on this vacation. They went on a long drive in France and ate delicious burgers in London.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

They’ve been seeing each other for a while now. People see the actors hanging out with their own families, going to lunch together, and taking trips together.

At Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party, Hrithik also told everyone that Saba is his girlfriend. During the whole party, the couple held hands and were a sight for sore eyes.

Advertisement

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in “Fighter,” directed by Siddharth Anand, where he will be paired with Deepika Padukone. The actor also stars with Saif Ali Khan in the official Hindi remake of the Tamil movie “Vikram Vedha.”