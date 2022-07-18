Saba Faisal shares adorable family pictures

Saba Faisal treated fans with her adorable family pictures.

She appears in almost all of Pakistan’s top-rated dramas, and she does so expertly.

She is also well-known for her immaculate sense of style.

Additionally well-known for her immaculate sense of style is Saba Faisal. She pulls off stunning outfits for both her dramatic performances and any social gatherings she attends.

Children of the Haabs actress who work in the field include Arslan, Salman, and Saadia Faisal. She showed some stunning photographs from a family gathering in which everyone appeared to be having a great time.

Take a look:

Earlier, the actress celebrated her 64th birthday with her family and close friends. The Kahin Deep Jalay actress doesn’t need any introduction; she doesn’t look a day old. She’s served up her career to the showbiz industry in numerous Pakistani drama serials such as Qayamat, Raqeeb Se, Uraan, and more recently, Dil-e-Momin, alongside Faysal Qureshi.

