Saba Qamar was not the first choice for kamli 

Kamli’s opening weekend numbers show great promise at the box office
The Saba Qamar-Hamza Khawaja starrer Kamli has been raising waves with incredible...
Saba Qamar just smashed the box office with Kamli, directed by Sarmad Khoosat. A film about women without the usual masala or formula ended up winning everyone’s heart. The film has earned over 5 crore at the Pakistani box office, which is a significant amount given the post-Covid situation, and it has received critical acclaim, fan love, and has given hope to Pakistani films.
Saba Qamar was not the first choice for the role of Hina in Kamli. She was later approached for the film. Saba Qamar played the character flawlessly, and she also revealed that it was a physically demanding role.
Kamli was offered to Mahira Khan. She confirmed it in an interview while promoting her most recent film, Quaid e Azam Zindabad. She claimed she couldn’t do it, but Saba Qamar shone in the film and played the role flawlessly.
