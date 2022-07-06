Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Saba Qamar was not the first choice for kamli 

Saba Qamar was not the first choice for kamli 

Articles
Advertisement
Saba Qamar was not the first choice for kamli 

Saba Qamar just smashed the box office with Kamli, directed by Sarmad Khoosat. A film about women without the usual masala or formula ended up winning everyone’s heart. The film has earned over 5 crore at the Pakistani box office, which is a significant amount given the post-Covid situation, and it has received critical acclaim, fan love, and has given hope to Pakistani films.

Advertisement
  • Saba Qamar has done a great job in Kamli 
  • A film about women without the usual masala or formula ended up winning everyone’s heart
  • Saba Qamar was not the first choice for the role of Hina in Kamli. It was Mahira who was approached first
Advertisement

Saba Qamar just smashed the box office with Kamli, directed by Sarmad Khoosat. A film about women without the usual masala or formula ended up winning everyone’s heart. The film has earned over 5 crore at the Pakistani box office, which is a significant amount given the post-Covid situation, and it has received critical acclaim, fan love, and has given hope to Pakistani films.

Also Read

Saba Qamar Was Not The First Choice For Kamli

Saba Qamar was not the first choice for the role of Hina in Kamli. She was later approached for the film. Saba Qamar played the character flawlessly, and she also revealed that it was a physically demanding role.

Also Read

Kamli’s opening weekend numbers show great promise at the box office
Kamli’s opening weekend numbers show great promise at the box office

The Saba Qamar-Hamza Khawaja starrer Kamli has been raising waves with incredible...

Kamli was offered to Mahira Khan. She confirmed it in an interview while promoting her most recent film, Quaid e Azam Zindabad. She claimed she couldn’t do it, but Saba Qamar shone in the film and played the role flawlessly.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan movie advance booking date in India
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan movie advance booking date in India
Jackie Shroff says he didn't distinguish between leading and supporting roles
Jackie Shroff says he didn't distinguish between leading and supporting roles
Onir finally claims that he doesn't like Besharam Rang
Onir finally claims that he doesn't like Besharam Rang
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding preparations start at home
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding preparations start at home
King Charles is preparing to use his axe in response to Harry's accusations
King Charles is preparing to use his axe in response to Harry's accusations
Shaan Shahid's Daughter Bahishtt's wedding dance
Shaan Shahid's Daughter Bahishtt's wedding dance
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story