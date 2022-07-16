Saba Qamar wows in this multi-colour retro look

Advertisement
  • Saba Qamar looks stunning in a multi-colored off-shoulder dress.
  • She is currently winning hearts with her ongoing drama serial, Fraud.
  • Earlier, she smashed the box office with Kamli, directed by Sarmad Khoosat.
Saba Qamar, a true diva of the Pakistan showbiz industry, always prefers to go extra or keep it very casual. There is no in-between.

In her latest look, she leaves us stunned with another glamorous appearance. The Fraud actress recently shared a picture of herself in a multi-colored off-shoulder dress, and we just can’t get over how cute she looks.

She took her style a notch higher as she enhanced her dramatic dress with a high-puffed hairdo.

Saba looked pretty like never before and, going by her outfit, it seems, that she directly headed to the photoshoot. The gorgeous and talented actor is flaunting her beauty in the picture.

She captioned her post with, “I think we all need to be able to dream in all colors,” followed by the paint tray emoji.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by 𝐒𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐐𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 (@sabaqamarzaman)

On the work front, Saba is currently winning the hearts in her ongoing drama serial, Fraud alongside Ahsan Khan and Mikaal Zulfiqar.

Earlier, she smashed the box office with Kamli, directed by Sarmad Khoosat. A film about women without the usual masala or formula ended up winning everyone’s heart. The film has earned over 5 crore at the Pakistani box office, which is a significant amount given the post-Covid situation, and it has received critical acclaim, fan love, and has given hope to Pakistani films.

