Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari captured while devouring gol gappay

A few months ago, Saboor and Ali got married in a posh and idyllic setting, ushering in the golden age of their relationship.

Saboor Ali shares a great bond with Minal Khan

She was seen at Minal’s wedding enjoying Gol Gappay with her Husband Ali Ansari

Saboor Aly is a well-known actress and model who only began her career a few years ago and rose to recognition quickly. She is Sajal Aly’s charming sister, which is advantageous to her because Sajal Aly is well-known for her attractive facial characteristics. The popularity of this adorable diva is also attributed to a number of other factors.

Since Saboor and her family had previously lost a gem from their family, several well-known artists were present to support them. After Saboor's mother passed away a few years ago, the two sisters are now supporting one another as they deal with challenging circumstances. Saboor never has anybody else save her beloved siblings to whom she may rely since Sajal always assumes the role of the older sister

Here we can see in the pictures from Minal Khan’s wedding in which Saboor and Ali were having ‘Gol Gappay’ and were also enjoying the pleasant moments from their friend’s big day. Both artists are very lively and create a suitable environment for their lovely nature. They also entertain other people who love this couple and enjoy their presence at the event. Here are some beautiful pictures of this real-life couple.

Did you like Saboor and Ali’s throwback pictures from Minal Khan’s wedding ceremony? Please share your views in the comment section given below. Thanks!

