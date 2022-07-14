Advertisement
Saboor Aly lands in hot water for her clothing choice

  • Saboor Aly criticized for her revealing clothes.
  • She shared her Eid look on Instagram.
  • Social media users slammed her in the comment section.
Saboor Aly, a Pakistani actress who always turns the heads of her followers with her stunning looks, is criticized by netizens due to her clothing choice. The actress recently headed into Eid look wearing a one-shoulder outfit and her fans are not happy with her new look. The Nehar actress shared her pictures on her Instagram account.

The Waada actress shared her pictures on Instagram wearing a purple chunri outfit by Farah Talib Aziz, she posted the pictures along with the caption, “I know it’s late but my Eid day 1 look.”

Have a look:

 

Netizens troll the actress for her style choice after wearing just a purple chunri by designer Farah Talib Aziz. The keyboard warrior slammed her with their comments.

Saboor Aly Promotes Local Singing Talent
Saboor Aly Promotes Local Singing Talent

Saboor Aly took to Instagram stories to share a series of clips...

