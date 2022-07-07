Sadie Sink thinks she “owes” Kate Bush ‘so much’

Sadie Sink wants to write to Kate Bush.

The actress has developed an “emotional and personal” connection.

After her iconic song “Running Up That Hill” appeared in a crucial scene for the character of Sadie Sink, Max Mayfield, in the most recent season of “Stranger Things”.

The 20-year-old actress, Sadie Sink wants to write the veteran singer a letter to express her “giant thank you” for giving “so much heart” to the show.

Sadie told Vulture: “The amount of times that I’ve listened to her music over the past two years is ridiculous. It’s gotten to the point where I feel like I’ve created her in my head. I need to reach out in some way. I would love to write her a letter or something because she played such a big role in Max’s journey. I owe her so much.”

Asked what the letter would say, she added: "A giant thank you. Not only from me, but from the character of Max and from 'Stranger Things' in general, because she's added so much heart to the show and her music has made such an impact on season four.

“It’s so wonderful knowing she thought my scene had so much heart, because I think she really played the biggest role in that.”

The actress stated that she hasn’t grown tired of hearing “Running Up That Hill” and that she appreciates how the show has shared Kate’s work with a new generation because she has a “emotional and personal” connection to the song.

Asked if she got tired of listening to Kate, she said: “[I] really didn’t.

“I have such an emotional and personal connection to ‘Running Up That Hill’ and it really lended itself to tapping into the character.