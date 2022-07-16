Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Saeeda Imtiaz new swimming pool photo goes viral

Saeeda Imtiaz new swimming pool photo goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
Saeeda Imtiaz new swimming pool photo goes viral

Saeeda Imtiaz

Advertisement
  • Saeeda Imtiaz recently uploaded her new swimming pool photo has gone viral on social media.
  • The public has harshly criticised her fashion choices.
  • She has been a part of four movies till now including Kaptaan, Wajood, Redrum, and Raasta.
Advertisement

Saeeda Imtiaz recently uploaded her new swimming pool photo has gone viral on social media.

People on the internet criticised her for her bold choice of clothing. The public has harshly criticised her fashion choices.

Saeeda is the ultimate diva as she looks charming and sensational, be it in fusion outfits, western or desi looks. The diva kept her look subtle yet stylish.

She captioned her post, “Be single and save yourself for a relationship that motivates you to become the best version of yourself. Be single until you find a love that resembles the type of love you’ve been fighting for.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by @saeedaimtiaz

Advertisement

The actress Saeeda Imtiaz’s new bold images have sparked outrage on the internet. The keyboard warriors were quick to express their thoughts on Saeeda’s most recent photos.

Take a look!

Advertisement

She has been a part of four movies till now including Kaptaan, Wajood, Redrum, and Raasta.

Also Read

Saeeda Imtiaz looks ravishing in yellow, See photos
Saeeda Imtiaz looks ravishing in yellow, See photos

Saeeda Imtiaz is a beautiful Pakistani model and actress. The Thoori Setting...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story