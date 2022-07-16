Saeeda Imtiaz new swimming pool photo goes viral

Saeeda Imtiaz recently uploaded her new swimming pool photo has gone viral on social media.

The public has harshly criticised her fashion choices.

She has been a part of four movies till now including Kaptaan, Wajood, Redrum, and Raasta.

People on the internet criticised her for her bold choice of clothing. The public has harshly criticised her fashion choices.

Saeeda is the ultimate diva as she looks charming and sensational, be it in fusion outfits, western or desi looks. The diva kept her look subtle yet stylish.

She captioned her post, “Be single and save yourself for a relationship that motivates you to become the best version of yourself. Be single until you find a love that resembles the type of love you’ve been fighting for.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @saeedaimtiaz

The actress Saeeda Imtiaz’s new bold images have sparked outrage on the internet. The keyboard warriors were quick to express their thoughts on Saeeda’s most recent photos.

Take a look!

