Sahir Lodhi told how Shahrukh Khan and his team reacted after seeing him.

He described his first encounter with Shahrukh Khan while talking about his interview with the actor.

Sahir Lodhi is a popular Pakistani personality who has worked in hosting, acting and directing. He is well-liked as a popular host.

Due to his likeness to Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, the host is frequently referred to as him. Some people accuse him of imitating Shahrukh, but Sahir claims he has no idea why people link him to Shahrukh.

Sahir described his first encounter with Shahrukh Khan while talking about his interview with the actor. Every anchor was allowed 20 minutes for a quick chat with Shahrukh Khan, he claimed. “His team informed him that I am going to be there for an interview while the interviews were being held,” Sahir continued.

I arrived there first, and when his team noticed me, one of them said to me, “You look like my boss,” to which I replied, “Really?” Kajol then entered and said, “Oh My God, that’s you?,” to which I replied, “Okay. Finally, Shahrukh Khan entered the room.

As we both turned to face him, he grinned and remarked, “You are really gorgeous.” Shahrukh Khan is a great person and he is really down to earth; when we met, we instantly bonded; it was a very good interview, Sahir continued.

He is a soulful person with a lot to offer, is lovely, and is much more complex than you might imagine.

Here are some images from Sahir Lodhi’s interactions with Shahrukh Khan and Kajol during the promotion of Aey Dil Hai Mushkil.

Sahir posted the images to his Instagram. He wrote in the caption that he interacted with the superstar in a wonderful and touching way. Check out the images.

