Sai Pallavi excited to work with Thalapathy Vijay on project

Sai Pallavi expressed her desire to work with Thalapathy Vijay.

The Virata Parvam actress is currently promoting her upcoming film, Gargi.

Aishwarya Lekshmi and Rakshit Shetty are producing the movie in Kannada.

Sai Pallavi expressed her excitement and eagerness to work with Thalapathy Vijay during the promotions for her upcoming film, Gargi. The actress said, “if a good script comes, I definitely want to work with Thalapathy Vijay sir.”

One of the biggest stars in South Indian cinema is Thalapathy Vijay. He has a huge fan base that includes people from all over the world. Sai Pallavi is one of the many industry celebrities who are consistently awestruck by the aura of the master actor, as we all know. The Virata Parvam has always been outspoken about how much she adores Thalapathy Vijay. While promoting her upcoming movie, Gargi, the actress said that she would like to work with the superstar.

The actress met Vijay for the first time at the Behindwoods Awards event in 2017, and as he greeted her, she had a fangirl moment. When Vijay said hello to Sai Pallavi and she said, “Big fan, sir,” the video clip from the awards ceremony quickly went viral online.

The Gragi movie trailer, which depicts her struggle with the system, was released yesterday. After watching the trailer, the movie appears to be a gritty courtroom drama.

The movie also features important performances from Kaali Venkat, R.S. Shivaji, Kalaimaamani Saravanan, Jayaprakash, Prathap, Sudha, Livingston, and Kavithalaya Krishnan.

The Tamil version of the movie is being released by Jyotika and Suriya under the banner of 2D Entertainment. Rakshit Shetty is in the process of putting out the movie in Kannada through his production company, Paramvah Studios.

