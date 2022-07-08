Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sai Pallavi excited to work with Thalapathy Vijay on project

Sai Pallavi excited to work with Thalapathy Vijay on project

Articles
Advertisement
Sai Pallavi excited to work with Thalapathy Vijay on project

Sai Pallavi expressed her desire to work with Thalapathy Vijay, Courtesy (Google).

Advertisement
  • Sai Pallavi expressed her desire to work with Thalapathy Vijay.
  • The Virata Parvam actress is currently promoting her upcoming film, Gargi.
  • Aishwarya Lekshmi and Rakshit Shetty are producing the movie in Kannada.
Advertisement

Sai Pallavi expressed her excitement and eagerness to work with Thalapathy Vijay during the promotions for her upcoming film, Gargi. The actress said,  “if a good script comes, I definitely want to work with Thalapathy Vijay sir.”

One of the biggest stars in South Indian cinema is Thalapathy Vijay. He has a huge fan base that includes people from all over the world. Sai Pallavi is one of the many industry celebrities who are consistently awestruck by the aura of the master actor, as we all know. The Virata Parvam has always been outspoken about how much she adores Thalapathy Vijay. While promoting her upcoming movie, Gargi, the actress said that she would like to work with the superstar.

The actress met Vijay for the first time at the Behindwoods Awards event in 2017, and as he greeted her, she had a fangirl moment. When Vijay said hello to Sai Pallavi and she said, “Big fan, sir,” the video clip from the awards ceremony quickly went viral online.

The Gragi movie trailer, which depicts her struggle with the system, was released yesterday. After watching the trailer, the movie appears to be a gritty courtroom drama.

The movie also features important performances from Kaali Venkat, R.S. Shivaji, Kalaimaamani Saravanan, Jayaprakash, Prathap, Sudha, Livingston, and Kavithalaya Krishnan.

The Tamil version of the movie is being released by Jyotika and Suriya under the banner of 2D Entertainment. Rakshit Shetty is in the process of putting out the movie in Kannada through his production company, Paramvah Studios.

Advertisement

Also Read

Watch: Sai Pallavi Issues Clarification Amid Controversy
Watch: Sai Pallavi Issues Clarification Amid Controversy

Sai Pallavi is an Indian model and actress. She has won two...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Hugh Jackman talks about challenges while filming The Son
Hugh Jackman talks about challenges while filming The Son
Sushant Singh Rajput's pet dog has died
Sushant Singh Rajput's pet dog has died
Twinkle Khanna told Akshay Kumar, 'I would never marry someone like you'
Twinkle Khanna told Akshay Kumar, 'I would never marry someone like you'
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan movie advance booking date in India
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan movie advance booking date in India
Jackie Shroff says he didn't distinguish between leading and supporting roles
Jackie Shroff says he didn't distinguish between leading and supporting roles
Onir finally claims that he doesn't like Besharam Rang
Onir finally claims that he doesn't like Besharam Rang
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story