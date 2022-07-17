Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Saie Tamhankar buys a brand new lavish flat in Mumbai! Opens up about her new home
Saie Tamhankar buys a brand new lavish flat in Mumbai! Opens up about her new home

Saie Tamhankar buys a brand new lavish flat in Mumbai! Opens up about her new home

Articles
Advertisement
Saie Tamhankar buys a brand new lavish flat in Mumbai! Opens up about her new home

Saie Tamhankar buys a brand new lavish flat in Mumbai! Opens up about her new home

Advertisement
  • Saie Tamhankar’s dream of buying a new house in Mumbai has finally come true.
  • The actress moved to the city in 2005 to pursue a career in showbiz.
  • er house is on the 45th floor of a high-rise in Malad. 
Advertisement

Saie Tamhankar dream of buying a new house in Mumbai has finally come true. The actress, who hails from Sangli, moved to the city in 2005 to pursue a career in showbiz. After many years of hard work, she has finally realised her goal of owning a home here. Talking about her new home, she says, “I have been waiting for this moment. Achieving things on your own gives you a different high and a sense of power. There are a few occasions in your life where you feel proud of yourself, and this is one of those times.”

Also Read

Anil Kapoor says ‘No Entry’ sequel with Salman Khan is “fantastic”
Anil Kapoor says ‘No Entry’ sequel with Salman Khan is “fantastic”

Anil Kapoor says "No Entry 2" is happening and that Salman is...

Saie’s house is on the 45th floor of a high-rise in Malad. About her pad, that’s currently being done up, she says, “It’s quite a bright and breezy 3BHK apartment. My interior designer and I are working on creating something minimalistic. I am going to put up a lot of plants in the house. One of the bedrooms will be converted into a walk-in closet. I’ve always wanted that as I have a huge collection of clothes, shoes and bags, and they deserve a separate room.”

Also Read

Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan, and Chiranjeevi celebrate Vikram’s success
Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan, and Chiranjeevi celebrate Vikram’s success

Vikram made Rs 11 crores on its second Friday, bringing its total...

Mimi actress and her family recently had a pooja. She donned a paithani saree to celebrate. Saie picked this paithani since her sister gave it to her during her wedding. She lives far away in New Zealand. I wore this sari to the puja to sense her presence. It was great.”

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Michael Buble felt less of a superhero after son's cancer diagnosis
Michael Buble felt less of a superhero after son's cancer diagnosis
How Toby Sandeman started his career from Athlete to acting
How Toby Sandeman started his career from Athlete to acting
'Kanye West is a danger to my children' says David Baddiel
'Kanye West is a danger to my children' says David Baddiel
'The original music of Pakistan is Qawwali' says Kamran Tessori
'The original music of Pakistan is Qawwali' says Kamran Tessori
Pamela Anderson claims she put 25 pounds wait while writing her memoir
Pamela Anderson claims she put 25 pounds wait while writing her memoir
King Charles 'doesn't want to give up' on Prince Harry
King Charles 'doesn't want to give up' on Prince Harry
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story