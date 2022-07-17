Saie Tamhankar’s dream of buying a new house in Mumbai has finally come true.

The actress moved to the city in 2005 to pursue a career in showbiz.

er house is on the 45th floor of a high-rise in Malad.

Saie Tamhankar dream of buying a new house in Mumbai has finally come true. The actress, who hails from Sangli, moved to the city in 2005 to pursue a career in showbiz. After many years of hard work, she has finally realised her goal of owning a home here. Talking about her new home, she says, “I have been waiting for this moment. Achieving things on your own gives you a different high and a sense of power. There are a few occasions in your life where you feel proud of yourself, and this is one of those times.”

Saie’s house is on the 45th floor of a high-rise in Malad. About her pad, that’s currently being done up, she says, “It’s quite a bright and breezy 3BHK apartment. My interior designer and I are working on creating something minimalistic. I am going to put up a lot of plants in the house. One of the bedrooms will be converted into a walk-in closet. I’ve always wanted that as I have a huge collection of clothes, shoes and bags, and they deserve a separate room.”

Mimi actress and her family recently had a pooja. She donned a paithani saree to celebrate. Saie picked this paithani since her sister gave it to her during her wedding. She lives far away in New Zealand. I wore this sari to the puja to sense her presence. It was great.”