Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir unfollows each other on Instagram

Sajal Aly sizzles in a sparkling saree and completely takes our breath away, see photos
Sajal Aly’s jaws dropped in her recent photoshoot. The Mom actress donned a...
Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir, two of Pakistan’s most popular stars, have made headlines yet again after unfollowing each other on Instagram.
Previously, the Sinf e Aahan actress changed her name back to Sajal Aly. The couple’s alleged split sparked a wave of panic, curiosity, and devastation among their massive fan base.
Ahad previously removed personal photos with Sajal from his account, leaving only photos and videos from their collaborative projects. The two have now unfollowed each other.
However, the Ishq e Laa actor has not yet deleted photos of himself with the Hum Tum actor or his mother Samra Raza Mir, but she has unfollowed him.
The reason for Sajal and Ahad’s divorce has been speculated to be the latter’s daring scenes in the Netflix series Resident Evil. Nonetheless, the duo has remained silent on the matter, making no public statements.
Sajal and Ahad married two years ago in an intimate wedding ceremony in Dubai with their closest friends and family.
On the professional front, Sajal Aly has received praise for her performance in the new ARY Digital drama Sinf-e-Aahan, which has garnered attention due to its star-studded cast.
Ahad Raza Mir, on the other hand, made headlines after appearing in bold and provocative scenes in Netflix’s original project Resident Evil.
