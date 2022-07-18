Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sajal Aly and Sheheryar Munawar’s bold photo shoot goes viral 

Sajal Aly and Sheheryar Munawar’s bold photo shoot goes viral 

Articles
Advertisement
Sajal Aly and Sheheryar Munawar’s bold photo shoot goes viral 

Sajal Aly and Sheheryar Munawar’s bold photo shoot goes viral 

Advertisement
  • Sajal Aly’s bold photo shoot with Sheheryar Munawar went viral.
  • Both the actors were spotted striking sizzling poses.
  • Social media users expressed their outrage for endorsing alcoholic beverages in their shoot.
Advertisement

Sajal Aly is undoubtedly working really hard to push herself over her boundaries, after divorcing her husband Ahad Raza Mir. That might be the cause of this divorce. They reached the point of divorce because neither of them could make compromises. Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan are known to have a close relationship. However, her pairing with Sheheryar Munawar is currently drawing criticism.

Both the actors were spotted striking sizzling poses for a photo shoot for the magazine. The duo has been seen having heated chemistry. The Ishq E Laa actress has no qualms about donning such a short and exposing red outfit. Sajal chose a red gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline and a neat hairstyle. And for her second look, she donned a white saree with backless blouse.

Advertisement

Sheheryar Munawar is working hard to impress his fans with his hotness while wearing a white dress shirt. Sajal’s backless blouse is only held up by a ribbon and looks utterly absurd. People are criticising the couple for spreading vulgarity and are unhappy with the photo shoot. People have brought out the intriguing fact that actresses who have recently experienced a breakup are put against Sheheryar. Sajal was once thought of as a sophisticated young lady, but she is now demonstrating through her elegant yet contentious photo shootings that she is a versatile performer.

On the other hand, social media users expressed their outrage at actors for endorsing alcoholic beverages in a recent magazine photo shoot.

Advertisement

One user wrote in the comment section, “S** and Alcohol both being normalised across Pak… And this has nothing to do with the morale police!! The fact is Pakistan is having an identity crisis… Islam, culture or western Attributes!!!”

Also Read

Why did Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir unfollow each other on Instagram?
Why did Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir unfollow each other on Instagram?

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir, two of Pakistan’s most popular stars,...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kiran Ashfaque looks gorgeous in her latest pictures
Kiran Ashfaque looks gorgeous in her latest pictures
Vera Farmiga, Jon Bernthal, and more join the adaptation Ava DuVernay caste
Vera Farmiga, Jon Bernthal, and more join the adaptation Ava DuVernay caste
Zara Noor and Danyal Zafar stars together in upcoming project
Zara Noor and Danyal Zafar stars together in upcoming project
Avatar: The Way of Water becomes the fifth-highest rank at the box office
Avatar: The Way of Water becomes the fifth-highest rank at the box office
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle causing 'Sussex fatigue'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle causing 'Sussex fatigue'
Ayesha Omar's beach photos goes viral
Ayesha Omar's beach photos goes viral
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story