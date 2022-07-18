Sajal Aly’s bold photo shoot with Sheheryar Munawar went viral.

Both the actors were spotted striking sizzling poses.

Social media users expressed their outrage for endorsing alcoholic beverages in their shoot.

Sajal Aly is undoubtedly working really hard to push herself over her boundaries, after divorcing her husband Ahad Raza Mir. That might be the cause of this divorce. They reached the point of divorce because neither of them could make compromises. Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan are known to have a close relationship. However, her pairing with Sheheryar Munawar is currently drawing criticism.

Both the actors were spotted striking sizzling poses for a photo shoot for the magazine. The duo has been seen having heated chemistry. The Ishq E Laa actress has no qualms about donning such a short and exposing red outfit. Sajal chose a red gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline and a neat hairstyle. And for her second look, she donned a white saree with backless blouse. Advertisement Sheheryar Munawar is working hard to impress his fans with his hotness while wearing a white dress shirt. Sajal’s backless blouse is only held up by a ribbon and looks utterly absurd. People are criticising the couple for spreading vulgarity and are unhappy with the photo shoot. People have brought out the intriguing fact that actresses who have recently experienced a breakup are put against Sheheryar. Sajal was once thought of as a sophisticated young lady, but she is now demonstrating through her elegant yet contentious photo shootings that she is a versatile performer. On the other hand, social media users expressed their outrage at actors for endorsing alcoholic beverages in a recent magazine photo shoot.

One user wrote in the comment section, “S** and Alcohol both being normalised across Pak… And this has nothing to do with the morale police!! The fact is Pakistan is having an identity crisis… Islam, culture or western Attributes!!!”

