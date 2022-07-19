Advertisement
Sajal Aly crushes over Shahid Kapoor

Sajal Aly crushes over Shahid Kapoor

Articles
Sajal Aly crushes over Shahid Kapoor

Sajal Aly crushes over Shahid Kapoor

  • Sajal Ali recently uploaded a video of Shahid Kapoor, the heartthrob of Bollywood, in one of her posts
  • It was an old clip of Shahid Kapoor when he was in his teens and looking admirable
  •  Fans of Sajal Aly are expressing their happiness at the return of the vibrant and ageing Sajal.
Pakistani actress Sajal Aly excels in both television and film. Sajal is a very jovial individual who enjoys being among his friends and loved ones. But after she wed Ahad Raza Mir, the actress became a little more secretive. Sajal Aly is back to her previous vigour now that they have been apart. Fans have been missing Sajal’s zest for life, but she is now exhibiting it. The Yaqeen Ka Safar actor now appears to be more expressive.

Public Reacts To Sajal Aly Crushing On Shahid Kapoor

Sajal Ali recently uploaded a video of Shahid Kapoor, the heartthrob of Bollywood, in one of her posts. It was an old clip of Shahid Kapoor when he was in his teens and looking admirable. View the video that the Alif actor was smitten with.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Her fan video has received a range of reactions from her audience. Fans of Sajal Aly are expressing their happiness at the return of the vibrant and ageing Sajal. Contrary to Ahad, Shahid Kapoor is praised for being both attractive and obedient. Fans expressed their displeasure at Pakistani actors who are not committed to success in their native countries. They added that she is currently engaging in cheap fangirling. They attacked Sajal Aly, and some also attacked Ahad. Sajal’s admirer backed her up and warned that she would now be perceived negatively for being a fan of a talented actress. Many have attacked them for being fixated on Bollywood and disliking Pakistani stars. Look at the comments.

Public Reacts To Sajal Aly Crushing On Shahid Kapoor

Public Reacts To Sajal Aly Crushing On Shahid Kapoor

Public Reacts To Sajal Aly Crushing On Shahid Kapoor

 

Public Reacts To Sajal Aly Crushing On Shahid Kapoor

Public Reacts To Sajal Aly Crushing On Shahid Kapoor

Public Reacts To Sajal Aly Crushing On Shahid Kapoor

Public Reacts To Sajal Aly Crushing On Shahid Kapoor

