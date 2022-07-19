Sajal Aly goes viral as her BOLD pictures circulate on social media

Sajal Aly’s bold pictures went viral on social media.

She broke up with Ahad Raza Mir after a few years of marriage.

Nobody knows why they broke up, and neither of them has said anything about it.

Advertisement

Sajal Aly appeared in a bold photo shoot which went viral on social media. After divorcing her husband Ahad Raza Mir, she is clearly trying really hard to push herself outside her comfort zone.

That could be what led to this divorce. Because none of them could compromise, they ended up divorcing. It is well known that Sajal and Bilal Abbas Khan are close. Sheheryar Munawar and her coupling, however, are currently facing criticism.

Her latest bold picture left netizens in frenzy. She is seen wearing a black backless outfit and looks absolutely sizzling in every bit.

Have a look:

Both actors were seen adopting seductive positions during a magazine photo session. The couple has been observed to have hot chemistry. The actress from Ishq E Laa has no reservations about wearing a red gown that is so short and revealing. The Mom actress made the decision to wear a crimson dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline and a tidy hairdo. She also put on a for her second appearance.

Advertisement

According to her recent statement, she is searching for love as she stated, “I’m still searching for the meaning of love. I don’t have an answer yet.”

After dating for a few years, Sajal and Ahad Raza Mir got married in 2019. The couple seemed to be in love, and they often posted cute photos and videos of themselves on social media. However in 2020, the couple said they were getting divorced, which made many people sad.

Also Read Heartbroken Sajal Aly searching for true ‘meaning of love’; See Video Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir broke up after a few years...

Advertisement