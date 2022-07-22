Advertisement
Sajal Aly holding Tasbeeh sparks a debate

Netizens finds Sajal Aly's doppelganger

  • The actress’ recent photo of herself holding Tasbeeh has generated discussion
  • Sajal Aly is wearing a pretty modern and western dress while her hair are styled well but she has a digital tally counter in her hand used as rosary for doing recitation
  • The attractive actress’s religious side was quickly noticed by the public, who admired her while some didn’t like it.
Sajal Aly is a stunning and incredibly accomplished Pakistani actress who enjoys a massive fan base that numbers in the millions. She received widespread success and favourable reviews for her dramas Gul E Rana, Yaqeen Ka Safar, Sinf E Aahan, and Ishq E Laa. She stands out from other actresses thanks to her excellent acting abilities.

The actress’ recent photo of herself holding Tasbeeh has generated discussion. Sajal Aly is wearing a pretty modern and western dress while her hair are styled well but she has a digital tally counter in her hand used as rosary for doing recitation.. The attractive actress’s religious side was quickly noticed by the public, who admired her while some didn’t like it.

Fans claimed that because Ibadah has specific rules to observe, keeping Tasbeeh in hand and wearing such contemporary clothing is incompatible. They discussed her most recent provocative photo shoots with Sheheryar Munawar and questioned her supporters about supporting her. Ibadan should be handled with the utmost respect, according to fans. According to them, a Ziker is incomplete without a duppata or scarf. Despite being her fans, they stated that they would not back Tasbeeh if she were not wearing a scarf.

