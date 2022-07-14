Advertisement
Sajal Aly looks dreamy in white outfit; see photos

Sajal Aly looks dreamy in white outfit; see photos

Articles
Sajal Aly looks dreamy in white outfit; see photos

Sajal Aly looks dreamy in white outfit; see photos

  • Sajal Aly’s jaws dropped in her recent snaps.
  • The Mom actress donned a stunning white outfit to prove her styling game.
  • The diva shared her recent clicks on her official Instagram.
Sajal Aly is one of the most talented actresses in the Lollywood industry, and her more than a decade-long career is enough proof of that. While she has worked hard to stay relevant in her career, the actress is currently making waves in the fashion industry.

Recently, the Alif actress shared her adorable photos on Instagram and left her fans in awe.

We just could not get our eyes off her. Sajal donned a stunning white outfit that bore golden star embellishments all over. She added more charm to her look by opting for matching red bangles.

Her white outfit is a statement in itself, and her red bangles add an extra bit of oomph to the look. Her long hair is parted in the center. Adding to that, she glammed up for the look with cat eyes, a flawless base, and a neutral-toned lip.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sajal Ali (@sajalaly)

Aside from her career, she has surely picked up a trick or two to look impeccable wherever she goes. Now, the diva is making sure to show off those amazing skills as she decks up a white outfit gifted by her frined and actress Maya Ali from her clothing brand.

SAJAL ALY REVEALS HER CRUSH
SAJAL ALY REVEALS HER CRUSH

Sajal Aly has established herself as one of Pakistan's most talented and...

