Edition: English
Edition: English

SAJAL ALY REVEALS HER CRUSH

Articles
SAJAL ALY REVEALS HER CRUSH

  • Sajal Aly has established herself as one of Pakistan’s most talented and versatile actors by portraying a wide range of characters 
  • Sajal Aly revealed that She has a crush on Emaan Ali
  • The revelation was made on a Instagram Post by Sajal Aly
On the social media platform Instagram, Pakistani actor Sajal Aly declared fellow celebrity Iman Ali her crush.

In her post, the Khel Khel Mein star identified herself as Iman Ali.

 

Sajal Aly has established herself as one of Pakistan’s most talented and versatile actors by portraying a wide range of characters over the last decade.

Sajal Aly Congratulates Celebrities Who Were Starred In Ms Marvel
Sajal Aly Congratulates Celebrities Who Were Starred In Ms Marvel

Ms. Marvel is an action-adventure, comedy, and coming-of-age film produced by Kevin...

Other superhit serials, telefilms, and movies in which the versatile actor has appeared include Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah, Kahani Aik Raat Ki, Sannata, Qudrat, Chup Raho, Noor ul Ain, Band Baj Gaya, Sinf-e-Aahan, and Khel Khel Mein.

It is worth noting that rumours of her divorce from husband Ahad Raza Mira were circulating. However, the celebrity couple has remained silent on the subject.

