SAJAL ALY REVEALS HER CRUSH

Sajal Aly revealed that She has a crush on Emaan Ali

The revelation was made on a Instagram Post by Sajal Aly

On the social media platform Instagram, Pakistani actor Sajal Aly declared fellow celebrity Iman Ali her crush.

In her post, the Khel Khel Mein star identified herself as Iman Ali.

Other superhit serials, telefilms, and movies in which the versatile actor has appeared include Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah, Kahani Aik Raat Ki, Sannata, Qudrat, Chup Raho, Noor ul Ain, Band Baj Gaya, Sinf-e-Aahan, and Khel Khel Mein.

It is worth noting that rumours of her divorce from husband Ahad Raza Mira were circulating. However, the celebrity couple has remained silent on the subject.