Sajal Aly, a talented actress, gained attention last year for signing a global project. What’s Love Got To Do With It?, Jemima Goldsmith’s next film, features Sajal Aly. Several well-known actors, including Emma Thompson, Lily James, Shabana Azmi, and Shahzad Latif, appear in Jemima’s feature film. Shekhar Kapur, who has produced popular Indian films like Mr. India and Queen, is the film’s director. Additionally, Jemima Tweeted about her efforts.

Since several Pakistani performers have recently gained international attention for their work, Sajal’s fans have been anticipating her new movie, “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” and they have been waiting for the production team to release any teasers, trailers, or first looks.

The first look for the movie, which also stars other international actors and actresses, was released by the production team today. Sajal Aly is depicted with a serene and endearing grin while sporting a stunning garment and a scarf (dupatta). Here are some images from the movie’s debut screening at the Toronto Film Festival.

The first look was well received by fans, who immediately began complimenting Sajal Aly. They claimed to be looking forward to her future global feature with great anticipation. Twitter users praised her in cute terms after seeing her for the first time.

One fan wrote, “‘What’s Love Got to Do with It?’ Finally the much-awaited Rom Com of Sajal Aly. Can’t wait for it to release in the Toronto Film Festival. Absolutely excited.”

Sajal’s fans are gushing over how pleased they are of her and how much she reminds them of Dr. Zubiya. Take a peek at the positive Tweets from fans.

