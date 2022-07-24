When Salma Hasan and Azfer Ali first entered the acting world, the two actors were close friends. Both actors later got married.

Azfar Ali and Salma Hasan are two endearing media figures of Pakistan. When they first entered the acting world, the two actors were close friends. Both actors later got married, and they had a sweet daughter named Fatima. The two performers are incredibly skilled, and they have collaborated on numerous successful shows. Their most well-liked drama to date, “Sab Set Hai,” has a sizable fan base and viewership.

When Azfar Ali met Navin Waqar and decided to marry her, Salma Hasan and Azfar Ali separated in 2012. Azfar and Navin separated after a brief marriage.

Currently, Salma and Azfar both are single but according to the two, they use to remain in contact with each other for the sake of their daughter Fatima.

Salma Hasan and Azfar Ali play the characters of a real-life couple in See Prime’s short film, which caught the public’s attention. The short film’s plot centres on an elderly, unfaithful couple and their obese daughter, who is teased by her parents for growing weight. Here are a few stills from the short movie.

The short film XXL features Qudsia Ali, Salma Hasan and Azfar Ali. The film has been directed by Danish Behlim and it is a See Prime’s production. Here is the link.

The fact that a divorced couple is working together in the video has divided internet users. A few fans stated unequivocally that “the pair is coming together in drama after divorce and it’s not good as it is against the Islamic teachings.” The notion that their coming together is unethical was shared by many people. A couple people suggested they could go as coworkers. Only a few people, nevertheless, were aware that Azfar and Salma were dating. A few admirers commented on how wonderful they look and expressed their delight, happiness, and surprise at seeing them together. They praised the two as performers without taking into account their prior romantic status. Here are some remarks.

