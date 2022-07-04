Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan star in Aditya Chopra’s action movie

Pathaan, led by Shah Rukh Khan as a vicious agent, marks the first crossover in the franchise.

Salman Khan began filming Ek Tha Tiger on August 15, 2012. 2017’s Tiger Zinda Hai was his sequel. Both were the year’s highest-grossing Hindi films. Hrithik Roshan starred in 2017’s highest-grossing picture, War, as agent Kabir. YRF Head Aditya Chopra decided to create India’s first spy universe after the success of the War.

Pathaan, led by Shah Rukh Khan as a vicious agent, marks the first crossover in the franchise with Salman Khan making an extended appearance. SRK will return the favour in Tiger 3, which opens on Eid 2023. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will soon collaborate on what could be the largest Indian film.

“Aditya Chopra plans to take things to the next level by mounting a two hero action spectacle featuring Tiger and Pathaan. It would be the first proper 2 hero collaboration for the two mighty Khan since the release of Karan Arjun (1995). Adi has been working on this idea for a while now and he will be extensively working on the script, screenplay and dialogues,” Yash Raj Films plans to release the untitled epic two-hero crossover by the end of 2023 or the first quarter of 2024, according to a source.

“Both SRK and Salman have kept their bulk dates vacant in the tentative period and the exact logistics will be locked once a combined narration takes place later this year. The director is also undecided, however, the entire creative control on the writing front is by the head of YRF – Aditya Chopra. He is keeping everything close to his chest at the moment,” The first narration of Tiger x Pathaan will be done by Aditya Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan at Yash Raj Studios.

Once Tiger and Pathaan‘s first cuts are locked, the narration will begin. Pathaan and Tiger 3 both star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It will be the most expensive film in Indian cinema, and Adi knows he must portray two of its biggest stars well. “He has been toying with multiple ideas and he seems to have finally locked the most exciting of the lot,” the source added.

“The first ever narration of this Tiger x Pathaan film will be a joint narration at Yash Raj Studios with just 3 people – Aditya Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. The narration is expected to take place once the first cut of both Tiger and Pathaan is locked.” sources said.

Hrithik Roshan is also starring in War 2. Hrithik Roshan was told a story and urged the team to create it. Tiger and Pathaan are already connected, but we don't know how War (Hrithik) will fit in. The shooting timeline of War 2 will be locked soon, but given how things stand at the moment, even the War sequel is expected to roll by next year-end, independent of the Tiger x Pathaan film, though we won't be surprised if HR makes a cameo in the crossover and the three spies unite for an epic mission. (War 2 updates coming)

