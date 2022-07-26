Salman Khan praises Katrina Kaif at Vikrant Rona press conference

Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will make its cinematic debut on April 21.

Vikrant Rona, starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Kiccha Sudeep, will hit theatres on July 28.

Anup Bhandari is the film’s director.

Salman Khan needs no introduction as his over three decades of Bollywood career is enough for it.

The actor produced a number of blockbuster films, including Tere Naam, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrani Bhaijaan, and Hum Aapke Hain Kaun. Salman Khan, often known as “Bhai,” has a sizable fan base.

The movie actress was present at the Vikrant Rona trailer launch party for the Hindi version of the upcoming movie starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Kiccha Sudeep. The movie, which Salman helped co-produce, will hit theatres on July 28.

Riteish Deshmukh praised Jacqueline Fernandez, who is starring alongside Sudeep for the first time, during the trailer premiere event. She put a lot of effort into the movie, according to the actor.

To which, Salman said, “She’s not the only one.” To this, Jacqueline replied, “You’re a very good dancer too”, and Salman replied again by saying, “ It’s not about me.” Bollywood’s Bhaijaan then went on to say, “There’s Katrina who has also worked hard.”

On the professional front, Tiger 3 will see Salman Khan reconnecting with Katrina Kaif. Emraan Hashmi plays a crucial part in the movie as well.

Maneesh Sharma is the director, while Yash Raj Films is the production company. Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will make its cinematic debut on April 21 during Eid 2023.

Along with this, Salman has films like GodFather, Ved, No Entry Mein Entry, and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Anup Bhandari is the film’s director, and it’s titled Vikrant Rona and stars Kiccha Sudeep. In addition to Sudeep, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok will also be seen in the movie in significant roles.

The Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, and English versions of this international 3D drama will be released.

