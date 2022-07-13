Salman Saeed’s fabulous Eid clicks family

Salman Saeed, a talented Pakistani actor, recently shared some stunning photographs with his wife

The couple recently welcomed their lovely daughter

Salman Saeed and his wife were also seen with Humayun Saeed, Samina Humayun, and Sana Shahnawaz.

Though it’s the third day of Eid but people are still celebrating the happiness with full enthusiasm. This Eid has brought to us several celebrities’ resplendent clicks. Fans are always eager to catch beautiful glimpses of their favorite stars. Salman and his wife both are making a magical couple. Following their marriage, they appeared in several interviews and people just loved them.

