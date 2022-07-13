Advertisement
Salman Saeed's fabulous Eid clicks family

Salman Saeed’s fabulous Eid clicks family

Articles
Salman Saeed's fabulous Eid clicks family

Salman Saeed’s fabulous Eid clicks family

  • Salman Saeed, a talented Pakistani actor, recently shared some stunning photographs with his wife
  • The couple recently welcomed their lovely daughter
  • Salman Saeed and his wife were also seen with Humayun Saeed, Samina Humayun, and Sana Shahnawaz.
Salman Saeed, a talented Pakistani actor, recently shared some stunning photographs with his wife. They look absolutely stunning together. The couple recently welcomed their lovely daughter. Salman Saeed is Humayun Saeed’s brother, and both have made a name for themselves in the industry. These star-studded pictures feature some industry heavyweights. Salman Saeed and his wife were also seen with Humayun Saeed, Samina Humayun, and Sana Shahnawaz.

Salman Saeed's fabulous Eid clicks with wife and daughter
Salman Saeed's fabulous Eid clicks with wife and daughter

Though it’s the third day of Eid but people are still celebrating the happiness with full enthusiasm. This Eid has brought to us several celebrities’ resplendent clicks. Fans are always eager to catch beautiful glimpses of their favorite stars. Salman and his wife both are making a magical couple. Following their marriage, they appeared in several interviews and people just loved them.

Salman Saeed's fabulous Eid clicks with wife and daughter

Moving on to Salman Saeed’s wife Aleena’s lovely yet elegant Eid look. She looks stunning in light brown straight pants and a shirt with black embroidery. Her adorable daughter has stolen our hearts. This princess is dressed in a black frock with a lovely matching headband. Even though the couple hasn’t shown her face, we can’t stop admiring her tiny hands and adorable feet. She is absolutely stunning, just like her mother.

