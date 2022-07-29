Advertisement
Samaritan trailer: Sylvester Stallone plays as a'retired superhero' resembling Amitabh Bachchan

Samaritan trailer: Sylvester Stallone plays as a’retired superhero’ resembling Amitabh Bachchan

Articles
Samaritan trailer: Sylvester Stallone plays as a’retired superhero’ resembling Amitabh Bachchan
  • Amazon has finally released the trailer for the upcoming superhero movie Samaritan, which stars Sylvester Stallone.
  • Fans have noticed that Stallone looks a lot like Amitabh Bachchan in the poster and in some scenes.
  • The movie is directed by Julius Avery and is based on a script written by Bragi F. Schut.
Amazon has finally released the trailer for the upcoming superhero movie Samaritan, which stars Sylvester Stallone. The actor plays a retired superhero who reluctantly goes back to fighting bad guys while staying out of sight. Fans have noticed that Stallone looks a lot like Amitabh Bachchan in the poster and in some scenes.

Samaritan also stars Javon “Wanna” Walton, Pilou Asbaek, Martin Starr, Moises Arias, and Dascha Polanco, along with Sylvester Stallone. The movie is directed by Julius Avery and is based on a script written by Bragi F. Schut, Mark L. Smith, Zak Penn, and Chuck MacLean, among others.

The official plot summary for the movie says, “Thirteen-year-old Sam Cleary (Javon “Wanna” Walton) thinks that his mysterious and reclusive neighbour Mr. Smith (Sylvester Stallone) is actually a legend hiding in plain sight. Twenty-five years ago, Samaritan, a vigilante in Granite City with superpowers, was thought to be dead after a fiery warehouse fight with his rival, Nemesis.

The summary says, “Most people think Samaritan died in the fire, but some people in the city, like Sam, are still hoping he is alive. With crime on the rise and the city on the verge of chaos, Sam makes it his mission to get his neighbour out of hiding so that the city doesn’t fall apart. Stallone plays Joe Smith, who is supposed to be the superhero Samaritan. He is one half of the buddy duo that teenage actor Javon “Wanna” Walton made with another actor.

Coming Soon says that the new trailer gives an in-depth look at Stallone as the title hero, who went missing after an event that happened more than 20 years before the start of the movie. His character does a lot of amazing things and finds himself back in the world of fighting crime and being a hero. Sylvester Stallone and Braden Aftergood are the producers of Samaritan. Scut, David Kern, Adam Rosenberg, and Guy Riedel are the show’s executive producers.

