Sami Khan makes the most of the monsoon rain (Video)

The video was posted with a captiom ”look what my nephews made me do in the rain today….”

On the professional front, Sami Khan has received praise for his performance in the recently released film 'Lafangey,

With his impeccable acting talent and popular projects, Pakistani actor Sami Khan has slowly but steadily carved out a strong niche for himself in the entertainment industry.

Aside from playing a variety of roles onscreen, the Aisi Hai Tanhai actor exudes positivity, as evidenced by his latest video.

“look what my nephews made me do in the rain today… Honestly I loved it and it’s always good to bring out the child inside u…”, captioned the Saarab actor.

On the work front, Sami Khan has received praise for his performance in the recently released film ‘Lafangey,’ which co-stars Nazish Jahangir in the lead role.

The horror-comedy centres on four friends who decide to live in a haunted house and compete with the supernatural beings who inhabit it. Actors such as Mani, Saleem Miraj and Mubeen Gabol play Sami’s friends in the movie.