Samia Longchambon left fans speechless with new glamorous makeover

Samia Longchambon from Coronation Street stunned viewers with a glitzy new look. The 40-year-old soap opera star posted a beautiful selfie to her 416,000 Instagram followers.

“Enjoyed doing this shoot. She captioned the photo, “@sallyrowemua you are a wizard with a cosmetics brush!. #makeup #photoshoot #bts #okmagazine #smokyeyes.”

The celebrity posed for the camera while rocking a nude lip colour, subtle blush, and smokey eye makeup in the picture.

Samia accessorised her black leather jacket with dangling diamond earrings. Her brown hair was styled in beautiful waves.

Awed by her attractiveness, viewers praised the actress in the comments section.

With a couple of fire emojis, friend Kimberly Hart-Simpson wrote: “Unreal,” and Daniel Brocklebank added: “STUNNING my love!!

Alex Fletcher added a few fire emojis, while Helen Flanagan added a few heart-eye emojis.

One supporter exclaimed in shock that she had lately turned 40: “40! You appear younger.

One person commented, “You look absolutely lovely,” and another wrote, “Gorgeous make up.”

The Coronation Street actress had her hair and makeup done for an OK! Magazine birthday photo shoot.

She disclosed that on her birthday, she and her husband Sylvian would travel for the first time without their kids.

The soap actress and her ex-husband Matthew Smith has two children: 12-year-old Freya Smith and 7-year-old Yves Joseph Longchambon.



It will be the first time that Sylvian and his wife of six years are separated from the kids for more than a single night. Sylvian arranged a surprise holiday for her.

Patsy, Samia’s mother, will be “holding down the fort” while the two take a relaxing vacation.

I have no idea where we are heading, the actress admitted. “I’m anxious since we’ve never spent a weekend without the kids.

“I’ve never gone two nights without seeing Yves. It’s different with Freya because she sees her dad a lot.

We’re not flying anyplace, all I know, she continued to OK! Magazine. Sylvian is aware that I am not yet prepared to leave the nation without the children.

2013’s Dancing On Ice brought Samia and her skater husband together, and they instantly fell in love.

Nearly a year before they got married, in September 2015, their son Yves was delivered by C-section.