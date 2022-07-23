San Diego Comic-Con is officially back for the first time in two years

San Diego Comic-Con is officially back for the first time in two years

Articles
Advertisement
San Diego Comic-Con is officially back for the first time in two years

San Diego Comic-Con is officially back for the first time in two years

Advertisement
  • San Diego Comic-Con is officially back for the first time in two years.
  • Tt a slew of brand-new trailers for the most eagerly awaited movies and television programmes.
  • These are the attractions that Comic-Con has to offer.
Advertisement

San Diego Comic-Con is officially returning in person for the first time in two years and with it a slew of brand-new trailers for the most eagerly awaited movies and television programmes scheduled for the coming year.

This time around, there is definitely a trailer for everyone. The first teaser for Paramount+’s upcoming Teen Wolf: The Movie, which features the return of its legendary ensemble starring Tyler Posey, Tyler Hoechlin, Crystal Reed, Holland Roden, and more, is now available for viewing by fans of the legendary MTV smash series Teen Wolf.

The upcoming movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, and Sophia Lillis in a memorable quest, was also shown to Dungeons & Dragons fans.

In addition, Vampire Academy provided the first tour of its revered school grounds before the premiere of its debut season on Peacock on September 15.
Those are just a few of the attractions that Comic-Con has to offer.

Here are some links to the new movie and television trailers that will be released over the weekend.

Advertisement
  • I Am Groot

Release date: Aug. 10 (Disney+)

Advertisement

 

 

  • The Walking Dead
Advertisement

Release date: Oct. 2 (AMC)

 

  • Teen Wolf: The MovieRelease date: October 2022 (Paramount+)
Advertisement

 

 

 

  • Vampire Academy, Season 1
    • Advertisement

     Release Date: September 15 (Peacock)

 

 

    Advertisement
  • Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Release Date: March 2023

 

 

Advertisement
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Release Date: September 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

 

Advertisement

 

  • National Treasure: Edge of History

Release Date: TBA (Disney+)

Advertisement

 

 

  • He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Season 3

Release Date: August 8 (Netflix)

Advertisement

 

 

 

  • Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur
    • Advertisement

Release Date: 2023 (Disney+)

 

 

Also Read

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story