San Diego Comic-Con is officially back for the first time in two years.

Tt a slew of brand-new trailers for the most eagerly awaited movies and television programmes.

These are the attractions that Comic-Con has to offer.

San Diego Comic-Con is officially returning in person for the first time in two years and with it a slew of brand-new trailers for the most eagerly awaited movies and television programmes scheduled for the coming year.

This time around, there is definitely a trailer for everyone. The first teaser for Paramount+’s upcoming Teen Wolf: The Movie, which features the return of its legendary ensemble starring Tyler Posey, Tyler Hoechlin, Crystal Reed, Holland Roden, and more, is now available for viewing by fans of the legendary MTV smash series Teen Wolf.

The upcoming movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, and Sophia Lillis in a memorable quest, was also shown to Dungeons & Dragons fans.

In addition, Vampire Academy provided the first tour of its revered school grounds before the premiere of its debut season on Peacock on September 15.

Here are some links to the new movie and television trailers that will be released over the weekend.

I Am Groot

Release date: Aug. 10 (Disney+)

The Walking Dead
Release date: Oct. 2 (AMC)

We finish the fight together.#TWD’s Final Episodes premiere October 2nd on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/ozR7PgFRj9 Advertisement — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 22, 2022

Teen Wolf: The MovieRelease date: October 2022 (Paramount+)

Vampire Academy, Season 1

Release Date: September 15 (Peacock)

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Release Date: March 2023

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Release Date: September 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

National Treasure: Edge of History

Release Date: TBA (Disney+)

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Season 3

Release Date: August 8 (Netflix)

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Release Date: 2023 (Disney+)

