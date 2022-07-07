Advertisement
Edition: English

Sana Khan performs Hajj with Husband Mufti Anas

Articles
Sana Khan performs Hajj with Husband Mufti Anas

  • Sana Khan and her husband Mufti Anas are performing Hajj e Akbar this year
  • Sana continues to perform Umrah, and her Instagram stories are filled with the most beautiful and soulful images from Khana Kaba.
  • She also likes to share various wazaif with her followers. We ask Allah SWT to bless us with wealth on Iman.
Only a small percentage of people are truly chosen. Allah SWT selects them to be on his path, which leads to eternal success and happiness. Sana Khan, a Bollywood actress, is also among those who have had their lives completely transformed. Her inspiring journey is undoubtedly heartfelt and soulful. A few years ago, the same girl was the life of every dance party, and everyone loved to watch her dance, but no one can lead astray whom Allah SWT chooses to guide.

Yashma Gill meets Sana Khan and her husband Anas Saiyad
Yashma Gill meets Sana Khan and her husband Anas Saiyad

Yashma Gill is a Pakistani actress who is on the rise. In...

Sana Khan’s specific time period brought her closer to Allah Almighty, and she began her journey of True Recognition. As a result, this young lady has become a role model for others. She has left the glamorous world behind and is solely focused on pleasing Allah Almighty.

Allah SWT has bestowed upon him the incredible human being known as Mufti Anas as her husband. She learned a lot about Islam after marrying Mufti Anas, and she is still learning. These blessed souls are performing Hajj e Akbar this year. She is so close to Allah Almighty. She is so beloved of Allah SWT that she has been bestowed with all the treasures of peace and health. That Noor on her face reflects her pure inner self. Mufti Anas and Sana Khan’s purifying and precious appearance has taken the internet by storm.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Saiyad Sana Khan (@sanakhaan21)

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Saiyad Sana Khan (@sanakhaan21)

Sana Khan expressed joy on working on the music video for Dil Nisar Hua
Sana Khan expressed joy on working on the music video for Dil Nisar Hua

Sana Khan feels incredibly happy to share screen time with TV actor...

