Sana Khan shares the surprising reason for her leave from show industry

Sana Khan, a former Indian actress, model, and Bigg Boss contestant, startled everyone when she announced her retirement from show business in 2020.

In an Instagram statement, the actress stated that she was choosing to ‘serve humanity and follow the order of my Creator’.

The former actress has now revealed the reason behind her choice in a video interview. Several times during the interview, Sana burst into tears.

Khan stated, “In my past life, of course, I had a name, fame, money. I could do anything and everything I wanted but there was something missing and that was peace in my heart. I was like I have everything but why am I not happy? It was very tough and there were bouts of depression, there were days of Allah’s message that I could see through His signs.”

She further added “In 2019, during Ramadan, I still remember I used to see a burning, blazing grave and I could see myself in it. I just saw the empty grave, I saw myself. I felt this is the sign that God is giving me that if I don’t change, this is what my end is going to be. That got me a little anxious.”

Sana went on to say that she would listen to motivational speakers to calm herself mentally, “I would listen to all the motivational speeches and one night I remember reading something so beautiful.”

On wearing hijab, Sana told, “The message said that you don’t want your last day to be your first day of wearing hijab. That is something that touched me deeply. The next morning I remember I woke up and that was my birthday. I had bought a lot of scarves before. I put the cap inside, wore the scarf and I told myself I will never remove this ever again.”

Khan announced on Instagram that she had arrived in Makkah with her husband Anas Saiyad and was on her way to Mina, the city of tents, to begin the first rituals of Hajj 2022.

Khan announced on Instagram that she had arrived in Makkah with her husband Anas Saiyad and was on her way to Mina, the city of tents, to begin the first rituals of Hajj 2022.

Sana and her husband recently completed Hajj, the holiest Islamic pilgrimage.

