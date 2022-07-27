Sana Khan’s Islam conversion story will give you inspiration

Sana Khan left the showbiz industry for Islam and got married to Anas Syed.

She said that there were days of depression and anxiety, but I could see through the signs of Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala.

Sana and Anas performed Hajj this year together.

Sana Khan’s Islam conversion story has been a motivation for some out there. Being on the highest point of her game/her profession Khan left everything and set before off the way of Islam.

That definitely portrays a ton of mental fortitude and dauntlessness. Sana gave herself to walk the way of Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala abandoning everything!

As of late, in a meeting, the previous Bollywood entertainer shared her story and how she had a shift in perspective will give you chills.

Sharing her excursion towards otherworldliness, Sana expressed that there were long stretches of melancholy and uneasiness, yet I could see through the indications of Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala until one day back in 2019 during Ramadan I had a fantasy

She further shared that she used to stand by listening to this multitude of persuasive Islamic talks, read Islamic pieces and something she read struck her heart and made her change totally.

She said that when a man kicks the bucket their Janazah is shrouded in three fabrics, yet when a lady bites the dust her Janazah is canvassed in five materials.

Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala could do without even a dead lady’s body so that individuals might see.

Additionally regardless of whether you are dead Allah covers your head.

While talking Sana burst out crying and said

