Sanam Jung Posts Adorable Family Photos With A Message

Articles
Sanam Jung is a versatile and accomplished Pakistani actress and host who has worked in the entertainment industry for a long time. Sanam has hosted a number of morning shows and appeared in a number of drama serials. Sanam is well-known for her charming personality as well as her talent.

.As the world celebrates Eid-ul-Adha with zeal, Sanam Jung took to her official Instagram account to share the same throwback family photos, while extending lovely Eid wishes to all those who celebrate Eid without their families. Sanam Jung’s husband is a pilot by profession, so he is currently not living with his family, and she wishes to reunite with him soon because she misses him on such a special occasion, take a look!

“Countries apart and can’t wait to reunite! A very happy Eid to all the muslims around the world and especially those who are celebrating Eid without their families”, she wrote.

 

