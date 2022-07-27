Many people were shocked when Sandra Bullock announced her intention to stop acting because she has consistently remained one of Hollywood’s most reputable and well-liked celebrities.

The actress went into greater detail about her choice to prioritize spending more time with her family, especially her children Louis and Laila, back in June.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she said: “I don’t want to be beholden to anyone’s schedule other than my own.”

“I’m so burnt out. I’m so tired, and I’m so not capable of making healthy, smart decisions and I know it.”

The actress has said in numerous interviews that she isn’t sure of how long she’ll be gone for, confessing: “I really don’t know.”

“Work has always been steady for me, and I’ve been so lucky. I realized it possibly was becoming my crutch. It was like opening up a fridge all the time and looking for something that was never in the fridge.

“I said to myself, ‘Stop looking for it here because it doesn’t exist here. You already have it; establish it, find it and be OK not having work to validate you.'”

The 58-year-old actress also discussed the extraordinary success and staying power of The Lost City, her most recent film, which costarred Channing Tatum and was also produced by her.

“Women of a certain age that aren’t 18 don’t go out on the first weekend. We have other [expletive] to take care of … like families and careers,” she said.

The movie was an action-adventure rom-com comeback and one of the highest grossing comedies of the pandemic era.

Sandra will make a brief appearance in the upcoming Bullet Train movie, starring Brad Pitt, which will be released in August.