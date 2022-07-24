Sania Shamshad video calls Govinda

- The actress recently experienced a fantastic fan moment when she met Bollywood icon Govinda
- Govinda gave Saniya’s child birthday wishes as well.
- Friends and fans reacted to the iconic moment as Saniya shared it on social media
We have watched Pakistani superstar Saniya Shamshad develop both personally and professionally. Saniya, a mother of a little boy, is currently preoccupied with filming her dramas and spending time with her young son, who recently turned one.
The actress recently experienced a fantastic fan moment when she met Bollywood icon Govinda, who was well-known in the 1990s. Govinda gave her child birthday wishes as well.
Here is the interaction between two stars:
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Friends and fans reacted to the iconic moment as Saniya shared it on social media:
Also Read
Read More News On
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.