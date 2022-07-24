Advertisement
Sania Shamshad video calls Govinda

Articles
  • The actress recently experienced a fantastic fan moment when she met Bollywood icon Govinda
  •  Govinda gave Saniya’s child birthday wishes as well.
  • Friends and fans reacted to the iconic moment as Saniya shared it on social media
We have watched Pakistani superstar Saniya Shamshad develop both personally and professionally. Saniya, a mother of a little boy, is currently preoccupied with filming her dramas and spending time with her young son, who recently turned one.

The actress recently experienced a fantastic fan moment when she met Bollywood icon Govinda, who was well-known in the 1990s. Govinda gave her child birthday wishes as well.

Saniya Shamshad Facetimes Bollywood Star Govinda

Here is the interaction between two stars:

 

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Saniya Shamshad Hussain (@saniyashamshadhussain)

Friends and fans reacted to the iconic moment as Saniya shared it on social media:

