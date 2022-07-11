Advertisement
Saniya Shamshad Looks Elegant Celebrating Eid Ul Azha Day 2

Saniya Shamshad Looks Elegant Celebrating Eid Ul Azha Day 2

Articles
Saniya Shamshad Looks Elegant Celebrating Eid Ul Azha Day 2

Saniya Shamshad Looks Elegant Celebrating Eid Ul Azha Day 2

  • Saniya Shamshad looks stunning and ethereal in yellow as she celebrates Eid ul Adha with her son Azlan Syed.
  • Azlan wore a powder blue shalwar kameez and looked adorable in desi attire.
  • The mother-son duo looked amazing in their attires
Saniya Shamshad is wearing bright colours this Eid. She looks stunning and ethereal in yellow as she celebrates Eid ul Adha with her son Azlan Syed. Azlan wore a powder blue shalwar kameez and looked adorable in desi attire.

Check out mom-son duo looking like a million bucks as they celebrate Eid and share some beautiful moments with fans

Saniya Shamshad Looks Ethereal Celebrating Eid ul Adha Day 2

