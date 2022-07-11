Saniya Shamshad Looks Elegant Celebrating Eid Ul Azha Day 2

Saniya Shamshad looks stunning and ethereal in yellow as she celebrates Eid ul Adha with her son Azlan Syed.

Azlan wore a powder blue shalwar kameez and looked adorable in desi attire.

The mother-son duo looked amazing in their attires

Advertisement

Saniya Shamshad is wearing bright colours this Eid. She looks stunning and ethereal in yellow as she celebrates Eid ul Adha with her son Azlan Syed. Azlan wore a powder blue shalwar kameez and looked adorable in desi attire.

Check out mom-son duo looking like a million bucks as they celebrate Eid and share some beautiful moments with fans

Also Read Saniya Shamshad twinning with her baby boy in adorable white lounge wears Saniya Shamshad Hussain is a Pakistani actress who is both attractive and...

Advertisement Also Read

Advertisement

Advertisement