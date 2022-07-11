Saniya Shamshad Looks Elegant Celebrating Eid Ul Azha Day 2

Saniya Shamshad twinning with her baby boy in adorable white lounge wears
Saniya Shamshad Hussain is a Pakistani actress who is both attractive and...
Saniya Shamshad is wearing bright colours this Eid. She looks stunning and ethereal in yellow as she celebrates Eid ul Adha with her son Azlan Syed. Azlan wore a powder blue shalwar kameez and looked adorable in desi attire.
Check out mom-son duo looking like a million bucks as they celebrate Eid and share some beautiful moments with fans
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.