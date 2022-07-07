Sania Shamshad posts pictures with her son

Saniya Shamshad twinning with her baby boy in adorable white lounge wears
Saniya Shamshad Hussain is a Pakistani actress who is both attractive and...
Saniya Shamshad Hussain is a stunning and talented Pakistani actress. Saniya began her acting career in her adolescence with the popular soap “Tery Pehlu Mein.” She appeared in a number of popular hit dramas, including Sadqay Tumharey.
Saniya drew attention to herself because of her outstanding performances in the drama Sadqay Tumharey. Her Instagram account recently hit one million followers. Saniya married in 2019 and has a cute son named Azlan.
Saniya recently shared photos of herself with her son Azlan in the news. The pretty mom, on the other hand, frequently posts adorable pictures of her little munchkin. Saniya appears to be returning home for Eid ul Azha 2022, as she has posted pictures of her luggage. Saniya Shamshad and her son Azlan looked adorable in new photos.
