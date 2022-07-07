Sania Shamshad posts pictures with her son

Advertisement
  • Saniya Shamshad is a stunning Pakistani actress
  • Saniya recently shared photos of herself with her son Azlan in the news.
  • Her Instagram account recently hit one million followers. Saniya married in 2019 and has a cute son named Azlan.
Saniya Shamshad Hussain is a stunning and talented Pakistani actress. Saniya began her acting career in her adolescence with the popular soap “Tery Pehlu Mein.” She appeared in a number of popular hit dramas, including Sadqay Tumharey.

