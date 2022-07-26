Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh pose in Florence at sunset. See pictures

Sara Ali Khan recently visited Italy with her mother Amrita Singh.

She shared photos of them posing for the camera at sunset on Instagram.

They are currently in Florence with Sara’s friend Tanya Ghavri.

Amrita Singh sat on the roof of a building with Sara in the first shot. Sara was dressed in a green cropped shirt, pink shorts, and pink sneakers. Amrita dressed in all white. As the sun set in the background, they both grinned for the camera.

Sara struck several poses while standing on bridges in the second and third images. Sara wore headgear, and dark glasses, and carried a purse in the photos. She offered a tour of the city as she went around it. Sara and Tanya posed for a selfie in the final photograph. Sara labelled the location Firenze E Toscana.

Sara captioned the photos she shared, “And the voices in the waves are always whispering to Florence, in their ceaseless murmuring, of love – of love, eternal and illimitable, not bounded by the confines of this world, or by the end of time, but ranging still, beyond the sea, beyond the sky, to the invisible country far away! -Charles Dickens.” She also added the hashtags–golden hour, sunset, travel diaries, explores and live anywhere.

Fans also showered her with love. Someone wrote, “I can not explain how much I feel so proud of you my beautiful international superstar cinderella, you always making India proud and always writing history.” Another person commented, “You are an extremely exceptional, beautiful, attractive, and pleasant lady. Big fan always.”

Sara had visited London before her trip to Italy. She posted photos with her father, actor Saif Ali Khan, as well as her brothers Ibrahim Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. She had written in the caption, “Keeping up with the Pataudi’s…” Another post featured her with Ibrahim and also working out in a gym. She had written, “Summer vibe. With my tribe. Kindly like, share and subscribe.”

Sara was most recently seen in Atrangi Re, alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She is working on a couple of films. Gaslight, directed by Pawan Kriplani, would feature her alongside Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. She also recently wrapped filming for an untitled project with Vicky Kaushal.

