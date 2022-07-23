Advertisement
  • Sara Ali Khan greets paparazzi with ‘namaste’ reunites with Atrangi Re co-star Dhanush 
  • Sara Ali Khan and her Atrangi Re co-star Dhanush went to a party in Mumbai.
  • Joe and Anthony Russo, who are in India for the premiere.
  • As they met the paparazzi, they looked so cute.
Sara Ali Khan and her Atrangi Re co-star Dhanush went to a party in Mumbai for Joe Russo and Anthony Russo at Netflix’s The Gray Man. The party was for Joe and Anthony Russo, who were in India for the premiere and to promote the movie.

The two were seen posing together for the paparazzi. As they met the paparazzi, they looked so cute. Dhanush was even seen following the actress as she did her famous “namaste.” The two actors seemed to get along well off-screen, which made fans happy and led to comments like “they look cute together” and “can’t wait to see them on screen again.”

Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and in Laxman Utekar’s next film with Vicky Kaushal. On the other hand, Dhanush is getting praise for his first movie in Hollywood, The Gray Man. Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling play the main characters in the movie. Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page, and Jessica Heswick also play important roles.

Sara Ali Khan wraps up shoot on her last day in London
Sara Ali Khan wraps up shoot on her last day in London

Sara Ali Khan has been enjoying her time in London.  The actress...

