Sara Ali Khan & Jahnvi Kapoor loved Alia-Ranbir’s balcony wedding

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, were on coffee with Karan couch. Janhvi Kapoor said she was in love, and Sara said she wanted to date Vijay Deverakonda from the movie “Liger.” The episode promised sassy and honest confessions from the younger generation of Bollywood. The two did agree on one thing, which was that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor should get married. Sara and Janhvi couldn’t stop talking about how dreamy and small Alia and Ranbir’s wedding was.

Karan Johar questioned Janhvi, “Whose Bollywood wedding aesthetic inspired yours?” Janhvi said, “Ranbir-Alia, definitely.” It was pure and heartfelt. I was sad. Happy.” Sara’s response mirrored Janhvi’s. Her explanation amused us. “I agree, Alia-was Ranbir’s excellent,” Simmba’s star added. I like how little money they spent. They needn’t go abroad. Balcony alone. CUTE! I’d do that.” When Janhvi Kapoor commented, “She called their wedding cheap,” Sara explained, “You said it’s cheap.” Non-European, I said. The balcony is cosy.

For those who don’t know, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wed on April 14, 2022, at their home Vastu. Bhatt published images from the marriage and wrote: “We were married today at our favourite location—the balcony where we’ve spent the previous five years of our relationship—at home, in the presence of family and friends. We’ve already accomplished so much, and we can’t wait to create many more memories together. Memories that are bursting with affection, hilarity, cosy silences, movie evenings, hilarious disputes, wine pleasures, and Chinese snacks. We are grateful for your love and light at this crucial time in our life. It has enhanced how precious this moment is. Alia, Ranbir, and love.”