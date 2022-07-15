Sara Ali Khan on failure of Love Aaj Kal: ‘It was a Valentine’s Day slap on my face’

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising actresses in the industry. She has been a part of movies like Kedarnath, Love Aaj Kal, Atrangi Re and Simmba. She enjoys a massive following on social media and keeps gracing her followers and admirers with pictures of her. Sara Ali Khan graced the second episode of the seventh season of Karan Johar’s controversial gossip show Koffee With Karan, along with Janhvi Kapoor. Apart from making some shocking revelations and clearing dating rumours, Sara Ali Khan talked about the poor performance of her film Love Aaj Kal at the box office and how it affected her, given that she tasted success very earlier on in her career with Kedarnath and Simmba.

ara Ali Khan was very candid about her hits and misses and showed her vulnerable side to the viewers. The Atrangi Re actress told, “Kedarnath and Simmba released in the same month, December 2018. I think I was given much more love and adulation than I deserved and was put up on the pedestal I thought I couldn’t have lived up to. But suddenly, one Friday, on February 14, that (Love Aaj Kal) was a Happy Valentine’s Day slap on my face. Reviews that were coming out were not good, it didn’t do well at the box office. It was a jolt because of what happened after Kedarnath and Simmba.” Janhvi Kapoor on the other hand, admitted that the below average performance of Roohi at the box office didn’t affect her and she was glad that she could dance to the super hit song Nadiyon Paar from the movie.

