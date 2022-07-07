Sara Ali Khan posts pictures with his father and sibling in London

Sara Ali Khan posted a slew of photos from London to her Instagram account.

The photographs showed her, her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, and her father, Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor, who is also in London, has been posting images from her trip on Instagram.

Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan posts great photos from London on her Instagram account. The photos showed her, her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, and her father, Saif Ali Khan. Previously, Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan tweeted a photo of Sara, Ibrahim, and Jehangir Ali Khan (Jeh).

Sharing the pictures, She quoted, “Keeping up with the Pataudis.” Sara and Ibrahim are seen playing with Jeh in the first image. Saif, Ibrahim, and Sara posed for the camera in the following one. Sara, Saif, Ibrahim, and Jeh were featured in the final image. In response to the message, one fan inquired, “Where is Kareena Kapoor?” Another one said, “Such cute pictures.” While one said, “Jeh is so cute,” another one said, “Saif looks like their elder brother.”

Also Read Fitness freak Sara Ali Khan flaunts her toned body in a black crop top Sara Ali Khan is a social butterfly who posts gorgeous images of...

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) Advertisement

Kareena, who is also in London, has been posting images from her trip on Instagram. She recently uploaded a couple of photos with Saif, one of which shows him kissing her on the cheek in the English Channel. She captioned the photos, “Beach pe (on the beach) a Jacket and a Kiss…the English Channel …#Is that summer in England? (heart eyes emoji).” She also shared a picture in which she was seen cuddling with Jeh.”

Saif Ali Khan married Amrita Singh in 1991. Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan are their two children. They divorced in 2004, however. Saif is currently married to Kareena Kapoor, with whom he has two boys, Taimur and Jehangir.

A number of celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, Nandita Das, and many others also recently shared photos from London on their Instagram handles.

Also Read Sara Ali Khan new pictures get popular on Instagram Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita...