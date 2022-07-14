Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising actresses in the industry. She also has been a part of movies like Kedarnath, Love Aaj Kal, Atrangi Re and Simmba. She enjoys a massive following on social media and keeps gracing her followers and admirers with pictures of her. Sara Ali Khan graced Karan Johar’s controversial gossip show Koffee With Karan, along with Janhvi Kapoor, and made some shocking revelations with respect to Dear Comrade actor Vijay Deverakonda’s relationship status.

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor appeared in the seventh season’s second episode. The two spilled Bollywood gossip. They revealed their dating lives and the relationships of their peers. Karan Johar teased something between Sara Ali Khan and Vijay Deverakonda days before the show aired.

In the episode, Sara Ali Khan shocked the viewers by revealing that the Arjun Reddy actor’s love life. During Janhvi Kapoor’s rapid fire round, when she talked about the Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram followers increasing at a brisk pace, Sara cheekily took Vijay’s name, hinting that the Geetha Govindam duo are dating. It is however not the first time that Vijay Deverakonda’s relationship status was talked about. Even during the release of Dear Comrade, his marriage rumours surfaced the internet. As about Rashmika, she was recently spotted with Karan Johar outside a restaurant and if reports are to be trusted, she may well be a part of a Dharma film, in due course.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is working on a film with Vikrant Massey titled the Gaslight and an untitled film with the Vicky Kaushal. Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in Liger alongside by Ananya Panday and Kushi alongside by Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in a host of films namely, Mission Majnu, Thank God and Pushpa: The Rule.