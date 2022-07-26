Advertisement
  • Sara Bhatti criticises Mikaal Zulfiqar for making a false statement about her
  • Mikaal Zulfiqar in an interview said that he’s still scared of getting married because of the pressure he felt to clarify things to his partner
  • After Mikaal’s video went viral on social media, his ex-wife Sara Bhatti criticised Mikaal for spreading untruths
  • Mikaal’s claims were deemed false by Sara, who asserted that she was a very loving wife
Mikaal Zulfiqar is a charming and adaptable Pakistani actor who has long been active in the entertainment sector. Up to this point, Mikaal has appeared in a number of successful dramas and telefilms. Sara Bhatti and Mikaal Zulfiqar were married for six years before they decided to separate. Mikaal has two lovely girls, which is a blessing.

A couple of days ago, Mikaal Zulfiqar in an interview said that he’s still scared of getting married because of the pressure he felt to clarify things to his partner, but he’s open to the idea of remarrying. “The nature of this work can lead to your spouse making assumptions even if there’s no truth and its difficult indeed”, he added.

After Mikaal’s video went viral on social media, his ex-wife Sara Bhatti criticised Mikaal for spreading untruths on her official Instagram account. Mikaal’s claims were deemed false by Sara, who asserted that she was a very loving wife who bore the full weight of the duty.

Ex-Wife Sara Bhatti Slammed Mikaal Zulfiqar For False Statement

Sara also slammed social media platforms for spreading fake news as they have been accusing her for being a bad mother and various lies. She further added that people should concentrate on their own life rather than spreading false statements about others.

Ex-Wife Sara Bhatti Slammed Mikaal Zulfiqar For False Statement

Ex-Wife Sara Bhatti Slammed Mikaal Zulfiqar For False Statement

