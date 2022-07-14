Sarah Ferguson travels to Poland to visit Ukrainian refugees

Sarah Ferguson visited Bedzin, which is located in southern Poland.

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, had the opportunity to meet with refugees in Poland during her second visit since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

During her trip to Bedzin, which is located in southern Poland, Sarah had the opportunity to meet with families that had to flee the city of Obukhov in Ukraine.

The Duchess also posed for photographs with dignitaries at Mieroszewski Palace in Bedzin, which is a twin of Obukhov. She was wearing a blue jacket that bore a badge in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

In March, the former wife of Prince Andrew made history by becoming the first member of the extended Royal Family to visit Poland and speak with Ukrainian refugees there.

After Moscow issued its order for its soldiers to enter Ukraine on February 24, the charity run by the Duchess, Sarah’s Trust, dispatched three lorry loads worth of supplies to Poland.

A few months ago, Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, claimed that if she could do her life over, she would wed the disgraced royal. Sarah detailed her present connection with Andrew, who has been accused of sexual assault, during an interview with the media. During the course of the conversation, Sarah made a jaw-dropping statement.

