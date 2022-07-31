Advertisement
  Sarah Khan gave a shut-up call to negative comments while parenting daughter
Sarah Khan gave a shut-up call to negative comments while parenting daughter

Sarah Khan gave a shut-up call to negative comments while parenting daughter

Articles
Sarah Khan gave a shut-up call to negative comments while parenting daughter

Sarah Khan gave a shut-up call to negative comments while parenting daughter

  • Sarah Khan gave a shut-up call to negative comments.
  • Falak Shabir and Sarah have been the talk of the town for several days.
  • The pair has established some limits.
Sarah Khan issued a cease-and-desist order to internet users who had made disparaging remarks while releasing her daughter’s video.

Due to their honesty and genuine affection for their followers, Falak Shabir and Sarah have been the talk of the town for several days. They view them as their family, but sometimes things go beyond what is expected, therefore the pair has established some limits. Anyone who violates the boundaries is responsible for the outcomes.

Alyana Falak, the couple’s gorgeous infant daughter, is now just a few months old. The cuteness of the newborn draws in all online users, who also adore her lovely voice and images.

Many famous people came to meet them just to hang out with Alyana and have fun. Sarah never keeps the happy times she spends with her daughter to herself; instead, she posts images and videos of them on social media.

Sarah recently uploaded a very adorable video of her kid, who appeared to be having a great time in her rocking chair. She was taking in the entire situation and posted these joyful memories on her social media accounts along with a stern warning for the trolls.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

Please keep your lame advice to yourself, she pleaded, and just watch the video. I am the baby’s mother, and I am quite familiar with raising children. Here is a screenshot of Sarah’s note with a link to the video.

Due to the fact that they are raising a kid for the first time and are eager to share with their loved ones how adorable the baby is developing, the couple has been very active over the past few months.

Because new parents occasionally lacked the specific knowledge necessary to deal with their new circumstances, people also offered advise to the pair.

Sarah Khan shares a video of her baby girl Alyana eating cucumber 
Sarah Khan shares a video of her baby girl Alyana eating cucumber 

  Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are undoubtedly one of Pakistan's most...

