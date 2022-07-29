Advertisement
Sarah Khan looks happy and beautiful in her most recent video

Sarah Khan’s stunning sense of style has always drawn attention to her ultra-chic fashion statements, and this time was no exception.

Even the Raqs e Bismil actor couldn’t resist taking advantage of the beautiful weather, as evidenced by her latest video, which shows her having a good time while maintaining her fashion game.

The Sabaat actor shared a video of herself on her Instagram handle where she can be spotted strolling in a lilac dress. Her hair looks super cute but her dazzling smile is the ultimate winner.

“Wearing @youbyfareehaaslam”, captioned the Laapata star as she mentioned her outfit details.

 

Sarah Khan will also appear alongside Talha Chahour, a rising star from Joh Bichar Gaye. Amin Iqbal directed the drama, which was written by Qaisera Hayat.

On the work front, Sarah Khan has been lauded for her performance in the drama serial Hum Tum. The drama serial has been written by Saima Akram Chaudhry and is directed by Danish Nawaz.

Falak Shabir drops unseen charming picture with Sarah Khan
Falak Shabir drops unseen charming picture with Sarah Khan

Sarah and Falak are one of the country's most popular celebrity couples....

